Keith R. Knapp

Keith R. Knapp Obituary
Keith R. Knapp

March 5, 1940 - March 18, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Keith Roland Knapp, 79, of Granger, passed away March 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue Ann Brannock Knapp, & two siblings, Robert E. Knapp (Betty) of Omaha, NE & Cindy Knapp McGee of Austin, TX. A graveside service in Adamsville Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family prefers donations made in Keith's name to your local animal rescue organization. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Full obit available and a memory or message may be shared online at wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
