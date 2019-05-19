Kelly Erin Sorensen



Dec. 17, 1980 - May 17, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Kelly Erin Sorensen, born December 17, 1980, passed away peacefully at her home on May 17, 2019. While her general passions included photography, crafts, psychology, and science, her deep love for her children, flowers, and Labor Studies really brought out the sparkle that was uniquely her. She wanted to enlighten the world in favor of all the hard-working people that make our society go round. Sadly, she didn't have the time to conquer that dream but cherished the opportunity to teach it at Indiana University whenever possible. Kelly was preceded in death by her grandfather Bill and her love will be deeply missed by her surviving children, Kyle, Hannah, and Nathan; their father Steven; her stepchildren, Mikayla and Tyler; her brother and sister, Ben and Elizabeth (Dustin); her mother and stepfather, Dawn and Tom; her grandmother Addie; her aunt and uncles, Jacquie, Shawn, and Audie; her niece and nephew, Hallie and Christian; her lifelong friend, Suzy; and by her husband, Eric. While cancer might have taken her life, it will never steal the love all of us have, and will continue to have, for her.



Kel, my beautiful wife, your peonies will forever bloom in all our hearts and your wisdom in our minds. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary