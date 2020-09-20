Kelly J. Hodgson
Sept. 22, 1959 - Sept. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Kelly Jon Hodgson, 61, of West Lafayette, Indiana passed away after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Alfreda Hodgson on April 1, 2019. Kelly is survived by his parents, Ronald and Jolene Hodgson of Mishawaka; his brothers, Kevin and Kolin (Jean Pawlak), niece, Amelia and nephew, Ben of South Bend, Kent Hodgson (Jamie), niece, Kaylee Burkey of Mishawaka, nephew, Julian of Osceola, stepdaughter, Tracy Short of West Lafayette, step-granddaughter, Lindsey Short of Indianapolis, stepson, Doug (Monica) Short, and step-grandson, Nicholas of West Lafayette.
Kelly was born in Union City Michigan, second son to Ron and Jolene. After a move to New Mexico and two more sons, the family relocated to South Bend and later Mishawaka, Indiana. Kelly graduated from Penn High School in 1977 where he excelled in literature and music. He moved to West Lafayette, IN to attend Purdue University. During a break from school, Kelly began working for the local K-Mart where he met Alfreda (Willie). Kelly and Alfreda were married October 29, 1982 and shared their lives for 36 years.
Kelly completed his Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree at Purdue in 1992 and went on to complete his Masters in Communication in 1995. During his graduate career, he was a Graduate Instructor, teaching a busy class schedule. He contributed to a study published in the article: “On the Validity of Nonverbal Indicators as Measures of Physiological Arousal” published in Human Communications Research (March 1992). Later, Kelly co-authored the article: “Individual Differences in Arousability: Implications for Understanding Immediate and Lingering Emotional Reactions to Frightening Mass Media” published September 1993 in Communication Quarterly.
In 1994 Kelly went back to work for K-Mart, this time as Operations Manager. In 2003 he left K-Mart to work for the local Rural King Supply store. After a couple of years he was asked to oversee the establishment of logistics and retail operations for several new Rural King locations in the midwest. In April 2009 Kelly left Rural King for Strategic Measurements and Evaluation in Lafayette.
Kelly spent a good deal of his time reading and thinking and he loved to debate and discuss issues of the day. He played golf, enjoyed music, working crossword puzzles, and home improvement projects, like cutting a hole in the living room floor to get the big screen TV into the basement, or creating a Zen gravel garden in his backyard. For 30 years Kelly's family gathered each year for the Feast of the Hunter's Moon at Fort Ouiatenon with family and friends sleeping at Kelly and Alfreda's through the weekend.
A private memorial service for Kelly will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Almost Home Schnauzer Rescue: https://ahsr.ngo/support-us/