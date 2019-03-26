|
Kelly Michele Mancini
Feb. 1, 1958 - March 19, 2019
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Kelly Michele Mancini passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the age of 61. Born on February 1, 1958 in South Bend, Indiana, Kelly moved with her family to San Antonio, Texas in the early 1970s and made that her home ever since. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pat Rininger, stepmother Susan Squires, brother John Squires III, and stepsister, Michele Weatherly. Kelly is survived by her father, John Squires, Jr., brother James Rininger, stepsister Valorie Paugh and husband Dirk, and stepbrother Kirk Gardner, along with many family members in the South Bend area. She is also survived by her daughter, Laura Wernli and husband Paul, and Laura is grateful to have inherited Kelly's love of laughter and nature. Services for Kelly will be scheduled at a later date. Anyone wishing to celebrate Kelly's life is encouraged to donate to the San Antonio Parks Foundation.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019