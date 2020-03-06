|
|
Kelsey Lee White
July 1, 1987 - Feb. 9, 2020
BATON ROUGE, LA - Kelsey Lee White (age 32) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away February 9 at 12:41 am CST after an 8-year, hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her immediate family, partner, and his immediate family when she passed from this earthly life.
Kelsey was born on July 1, 1987 in Ft. Wayne, IN, with a full head of black hair. She attended grade schools in Redford, MI, Lafayette, IN and South Bend, IN and was a 2005 graduate of John Adams High School, South Bend, IN.
In high school, Kelsey was a Cheerleader (4 yrs.), Class President (3 yrs.), Sports Editor of “The Tower” school newspaper, and an honor roll student. In 2005 she enrolled at Louisiana State University (LSU) where she spent the first few weeks of her first freshman semester aiding the Red Cross after hurricane Katrina. At LSU she was chosen as an LSU Ambassador, and quickly became a Geaux Tiger Superfan, being dubbed LSU's “Snow White.” Kelsey was an honors student and graduated in 2009 with a BA in Mass Communication with emphasis in both Journalism and Film Making, and a minor in German. She was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa Society.
She worked as a Casting Director for the film industry at Caballero Casting, LLC and was a former actor for the 13th Gate Haunted House, winning several awards for creativity and professionalism. While landing small parts in made for TV series programs, she also starred in the film Liberia, an Edgar Allen Poe tale. Her work with the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Charity was her passion during her cancer battle.
Kelsey leaves behind her partner, Garrett Franks of Baton Rouge; her mother, Nancy L. White of South Bend; father, Eugene D. White II and stepmother, Janet Davis-White of White Lake, MI; and sisters, Kyle E. White and Karey J. White both of South Bend, IN. She especially loved her nieces, Kaliana, Kensley, and Kerristen. She also leaves behind grandfather, Vernon V. White of South Bend and grandmother, Marjorie “Peggy” A. White of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Also surviving is Garrett's mother, Lisa Underwood and stepfather, Carey Underwood of West Monroe, LA; his father, Kevin Franks of Monroe, LA; and brother, Nate Franks of West Monroe, LA. She also leaves behind loving aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, and her dog Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Norma J. Smith; grandfather, Eugene D. White I; and her step-grandmother, Phyllis A. (Vern) White.
Kelsey asked that we hold “Celebration of Life” gatherings for family and friends. They will be held on:
-March 6, 2020, TODAY, at The Brick, 1145 Northside Blvd., South Bend, IN from 6:00pm-10:00pm and
-March 20, 2020 at The Lake House of Baton Rouge, 12323 Old Hammond Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA from 6:00pm-9:00pm.
Her family and many friends will also participate in the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Walk on Saturday, March 21, at Tiger Park (LSU), Baton Rouge, LA 70803 in Kelsey's honor. Please join us for this important charity event.
For more information, go to www.Geauxteal.com, Team SnowWhite.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020