Ken Kitchen
Sept. 26, 1953 - May 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ken Kitchen, 66, of South Bend, died 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born Sept. 26, 1953 in Kendallville to John Edward Robert & Ione Ann (Linthicum) Kitchen. On Aug. 11, 1996, he married Laura (Smith) Kitchen.
Surviving are his wife, Laura of South Bend, children, Anthony (Lauren) Kitchen of South Bend, Rachael (Kitchen) Coates of South Bend, Kathryn (Matthew) Miller of South Bend, Bryce Kitchen of South Bend, Caroline Kitchen of South Bend, Amy (Bryan) Schuler of Plymouth, Kari Wagner of South Bend, Travis Wagner of South Bend, and Evelyn Thompson (mother of Anthony Kitchen & Rachael (Kitchen) Coates), 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marie (Dan) Donat, Marilyn Klinefelter, Marceil Ritter, John (Marcia) Kitchen, Marcia (Mike) Wooten, Maxine (Don) Hunter, Mary Beha, Michael (Denise) Kitchen, and Melody (Brett) Huffman.
Preceding him in death are his parents, daughter, Danielle Kitchen, and granddaughter, Selah Coates.
Ken had a natural love for learning, as he accomplished his Bachelor's degree from Bethel in Ed. and his Masters in Admin. from Grace College. Ken spent most of his career in education as a principal, teacher and/or coach. Before his career, he spent his days helping on the farm where his love for the outdoors began. One of ten siblings, Ken's heart for his family and his children was always bountiful as he instilled a firm foundation of love, faith, and strong work ethic. Ken attended Sugar Grove Church regularly with his family and filled his home with his favorite music. His many hobbies included fishing, camping, strawberry malts, and watching the Yankees and the Bears with his family.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with the Funeral service following at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, all at Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old CR 17, Goshen, Indiana 46528. Pastor Tony Tice will officiate. Burial will follow at Orange Township Cemetery in Rome City. Memorial donations may be directed to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.