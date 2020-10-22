Kenneth A. McIntyre
Aug. 20, 1925 - Oct. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Kenneth A. McIntyre, a lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away early Monday afternoon, October 19, 2020 in his home. He was 95 years old.
He was born August 20, 1925 in South Bend, a son of William and Sarah (Harbison) McIntyre, and was a graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School. On June 21, 1947 in South Bend, Ken was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dorothy Nicholas. Together, they enjoyed 58 years of marriage until her passing on March 25, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William McIntyre in 1999.
Mr. McIntyre was the Owner and Operator of McIntyre & Jones Construction Company for 51 years, and retired in 2001 at the age of 76.
He was a 67-year member of the former Ridgedale Presbyterian Church, a member of Southlawn United Methodist Church, St. Joseph Lodge #45, F & A.M., Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend, and the former Avalon Grotto. He proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during WWII.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda C. McIntyre of Phoenix, AZ and Diane (Loyd) Terpening of Cottage Grove, OR; his son, Bret (Paula) McIntyre of Crown Point, IN, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services and Military Honors will be Saturday, Oct. 24, at Bremen Cemetery, where Ken will be laid to rest next to his beloved Dorothy. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the McIntyre family with arrangements.