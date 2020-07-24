Kenneth Albert



Cannoot



Oct. 16, 1939 - July 20, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Kenneth Albert Cannoot departed this life on July 20, 2020. He was 80 years old. He was born in Elkhart, Indiana to the late Albert and Elizabeth “Betty” Cannoot on October 16, 1939.



On October 13, 1986, he married Alice Blythe Ebert, who survives, along with his children, Arlene Heck of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Steven (Angela) Cannoot of Port Charlotte, FL, and David (Irene) Cannoot of Land-of-Lakes, FL; grandchildren, Krystin, Casey, and Michael Cannoot; great-grandson, Zayne Cannoot; brother, Jerry (Chris) Cannoot of Plymouth, IN; sister, Janice (Cerri) Cannoot of Mishawaka, IN; stepchildren, Michael, Arthur and Jeffrey Kuhn; and he was step-grandfather to, Ashley, Mallory, and Anthony Kuhn.



Kenny attended Indiana University and St. Joseph College. He worked for 34 years at Uniroyal (Ball Band). While working there, he held many different positions, but the last was that of Process Chemist. When he retired, the guys sent his grey ‘working pants' up the flag pole.



Kenny enjoyed fishing, especially for shrimp in Florida. He was a Notre Dame football fan, and ushered over 30 years at the football games. He was also a Cubs fan.



He taught many kids how to fish and ride bikes, and was a great role model to the step-grandkids. He always had a garden, trying to grow the biggest tomato. He also bowled on many bowling leagues and enjoyed spending time at the library.



He was a dedicated father and grandfather to his own children and his step-family. He taught the boys about the squid in the basement?! He enjoyed watching all the children grow up. He had a quiet/dry sense of humor, was very easygoing, and liked life. He will be missed by many.



He was a long time member of Hilltop Lutheran Church. Rev. Karl Brenner will be officiating.



Visitation will take place on Friday, July 24 from 4-7 pm, and the service on Saturday, July 25 at 1 pm. All will take place at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10766 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. Burial will take place following the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.





