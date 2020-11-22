Dr. Kenneth B.



Robertson



July 7, 1937 - Nov. 11, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Dr. Kenneth B. Robertson passed away on November 11, 2020. He was born to Dr. Norris H. Robertson and Barbara B. Robertson on July 7, 1937. He attended Keene High School in New Hampshire before going on to graduate from Dartmouth and Harvard Medical School. Ken loved caring for others, especially in underserved areas. He devoted his life to serving his patients, having practiced medicine for almost 58 years. Over his career he served for a time in the Navy and then as a civilian in many locations throughout the country. He is survived by his wife, Carolee Robertson, his brother, Peter Robertson, and his sister, Anne McCune. He also leaves behind four sons, five daughters, and ten grandchildren.



Ken was a strong, humble, and compassionate person. He touched those who met him with his kind spirit, never putting himself above others, and always willing to help. Ken loved spending time outdoors; he rowed in college and also enjoyed skiing and horseback riding. Despite his age, Ken was still strong and active, still known to occasionally kayak or go down water slides even up to the age of 81. He had a youthful take on life, enjoying the simpler things. Ken especially liked Charlie Brown, Prairie Home Companion on NPR, and watching various movies with his family. In his later years he spent most of his time playing piano, gardening, reading, playing cards, and spending time with family. His spirituality was also an important aspect of his life, spending the majority of his adult life following the teachings of the Baha'i Faith.



He will be very dearly missed by his family and friends.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family held a private funeral service. A celebration of his life will follow at a later date.



Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





