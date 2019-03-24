Kenneth D. Smith



July 14, 1949 - March 22, 2019



WARSAW, IN - Kenneth D. Smith, 69, of Warsaw passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 in his home. He was born in White Plains, Kentucky on July 14, 1949 to Reno E. and Etoile (Crick) Smith. Ken graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1967 and went on to serve his country honorably in the Unite States Marines. He married Brenda Allred and she preceded him in death. He worked for Mastic in South Bend, Aacoa in Niles, and was recently employed by Martin's Supermarket in Warsaw. Ken enjoyed fast cars, couponing, and was an avid sports fan. Ken is survived by his fiance', Yvonne Gant; sister, Deborah (Jim) Nothstine; mother-in-law, Flossie Allred; sister-in-law, Kila Allred; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, William (Shirley) Smith, JB (Louise) Smith, Alice (Phillip) Marrs, and Phillip (Linda) Smith. Friends and family will be received on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4-6 PM at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 with a Funeral in Ken's honor beginning at 6 PM. His nephew, Wayne Feece will preside over the service. A private family burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Oak Creek Church, 833 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka, Indiana 46544.