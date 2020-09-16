1/1
Kenneth E. Crowder
1929 - 2020
Kenneth E. Crowder

Aug. 31, 1929 - Sept. 13, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Kenneth E. Crowder, 91 years old, passed away on Sunday morning, September 13, 2020 at his home. Mr. Crowder was born on August 31, 1929 in Elkhart to the late William and Mary (Parker) Crowder. On February 18, 1956, Kenneth and Betty L. Strawsburg were united in marriage. Betty preceded him in death on April 27, 2018. Two sons, Jeffrey and Daniel Crowder, his four brothers, and one sister all preceded him in death. Kenneth is survived by his two sons, Ben Crowder of North Liberty and Ken Crowder of Niles, MI, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was a truck driver most of his life and a proud member of the Teamster's Union. He drove a state highway asphalt truck many years ago, helping to pave many of Indiana's highways as they moved from dirt roads. After that, he worked many years for C & E Trucking, from which he retired.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kenneth E. Crowder may be donated to Salvation Army, 1911 E. Ireland Road, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be offered to the Crowder family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
SEP
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
