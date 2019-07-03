Kenneth E. Griggs



Jan. 17, 1972 - July 2, 2019



WALKERTON, IN - Kenneth “Kenny” Edward Griggs, 47, of Walkerton, IN passed away at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 17, 1972 in Bremen, IN to Robert “Bob” and Betty (Miller) Griggs. On June 28, 1997 in North Liberty, IN, he was united in marriage to the former Shanna Cowles.



Kenny is survived by his wife, Shanna Griggs; two daughters, Kelsey (Terry) Malone of Mishawaka, IN and Kali Haas of Walkerton, IN; two sons, Kyle (Anita) Griggs of Lakeville, IN and Kyle (Shawn) Haas of South Bend, IN; father, Robert “Bob” Griggs of Lynnville, TN; three grandchildren, Zoie, Zayden, and Zayleigh Malone; two sisters, Jessica Williams of Pewaukee, WI and Julie Singleton of Elkhart, IN; and maternal grandmother, Wanda Krelic of Cordes Junction, AZ. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lehr.



Kenny was a lifelong area resident. He worked as a painter for Specialty Industrial Coating and prior to that worked as a dock supervisor for Hoosier Racing Tire. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Kenny had a passion for music, loved to fish and hunt, woodburning and canoe trips. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame football and the Chicago Cubs.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 3, 2019