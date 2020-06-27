Kenneth Eugene (Butch) Koscher
1950 - 2020
Kenneth (Butch)

Eugene Koscher

June 18, 1950 - June 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kenneth (Butch) Eugene Koscher went to his heavenly home on Thursday, June 25 at 430 a.m. He was born on June 18, 1950 to the union of Wayne D. and Catherine (Tolson) Koscher. Kenny passed one week after his 70th birthday. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; best friends, Chuck Edmundson and James Freeman; and his canine buddy, Emma.

Kenny married his best friend, Jacqueline (Jackie Hill) Koscher on March 4, 1983. They enjoyed 37 years of wedded bliss. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; four brothers, Howard (Lori) of Mishawaka, Tom (Kathy) of South Bend, Terry of South Bend, and Kevin (Tonia) of Bristol; a sister, Christine of Michigan; two daughters, Rhonda (James) Wilson of South Bend and Marcia Artusi of Fishers, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a multitude of nieces and nephews, and his canine pals, Rufus and Millie.

Kenny worked in the towing service industry and selling/repairing/painting cars. He enjoyed attending races at the family-owned M40 speedway in Jones, Michigan, Notre Dame football, NASCAR, local stock car racing, fishing, and he loved dining out. Kenny never met a stranger and would talk to anyone. He also loved playing Santa Claus to children who usually “stole” a couple bucks from his hand. Kenny will be deeply missed by his loving wife, family and friends. Memorials may be given in Kenny's name to St. Joseph County Humane Society, South Bend or Pet Rescue.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with services immediately following on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. Burial will be at Cedar Gove Cemetery at Notre Dame. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
JUN
29
Service
12:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
