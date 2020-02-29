|
Kenneth Gardner
Nov. 13, 1924 - Feb. 27, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN -
Kenneth L Gardner 95, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Signature Health Care, Bremen, and lived in the area all his life. Kenneth was born July 13, 1924, to Floyd and Mary (Buss) Gardner. On April 7, 1951,in North Liberty, he married the former Mardell (June) Ross .
Kenneth was a retired from Wheelabator, Mishawaka, where he was a Pressure Tank Inspector. He was also a member of the Koontz Lake Missionary Church, US Army veteran, former member of the Blissville Church of the Brethren. Kenneth was an avid sports fan especially Tyner High School, John Glenn High School and Notre Dame teams. He loved animals, gardening and especially loved his grandchildren.
Kenneth is survived by one son; Kevin (Cindy) Gardner of Plymouth; two daughters, Karla Hostetler of Middlebury and Kerry (Clay) Sasser of Raleigh, NC; Grandchildren April Hostetler, Abbie (Caleb) Mast, Julia (Ryan) Johnsen, Jordyn Sasser, Nathan Gardner, Daniel Gardner; two great-granddaughters, Mali and Ila Mast; two sisters Winifred (Winnie) Smith, Lakeville and Dorothy “Dottie” Eads of Plymouth; one brother, David (Emily) Gardner of Plymouth.
Kenneth was preceded in death was by his Parents, Wife, Three sisters; Faye Damath, Evelyn Summerlot and Martha Bender-Sherrill; four brothers, Keith, Harlan Howard “Mike” Charles “Jake” Gardner.
Services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM (EST) at the Koontz Lake Missionary Church with visitation one hour prior to time of service. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 (EST) at the Rannells Funeral Home Koontz Lake Chapel. Burial will be at the Morris Cemetery, Walkerton, with Military Honors. To leave on line condolences go to rannellsfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 29, 2020