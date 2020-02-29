Home

Rannells Funeral Home - Koontz Lake Chapel
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-2120
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Rannells Funeral Home - Koontz Lake Chapel
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Rannells Funeral Home - Koontz Lake Chapel
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
Kenneth Graves


1934 - 2020
Kenneth Graves Obituary
Kenneth Graves

Feb. 24, 1934 - Feb. 24, 2020

WALKERTON, IN -

Kenneth E. Graves, 86, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Kenneth was born February 24, 1934 to Frederick and Luella Graves. On September 15, 1951, he married the former Phyllis Cripe in South Bend, Indiana.

Kenneth was a Veteran of the US Army, a member of the Walkerton American Legion. He retired as a Correctional Sergeant from the Indiana Department of Corrections and was a former Walkerton and North Liberty Police Officer.

Kenneth is survived by one daughter; Karlene (James L.) Cox of Mishawaka; three grandchildren, Aimee Zick of Denver, CO., Adam Zick of Niles, MI, Andrew Cox of Mishawaka; one sister, Jacqueline Murphy of Illinois, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one sister, Virginia Vena, one brother Donald Graves.

Funeral Services will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:00 (EST)at the Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel, with visitation from 10:00 to 12:00 (EST) at the funeral home. Burial will be at Patton Cemetery, LaPorte Indiana, with Military Honors. To leave on line condolences visit www.rannellsfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 29, 2020
