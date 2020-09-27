Kenneth H. Jones
Oct. 19, 1925 - Sept. 24, 2020
NILES, MI - Kenneth H. Jones, 94, of Niles passed away at his home on Thursday, September 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Ken was born on October 19, 1925 in Bridgeton, MI to the late Einar and Alma (Carlson) Jones.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary, his sister, Charlotte Krupp, and brother, Ted Jones.
On June 29, 1957 in South Bend, Ken married Mary Makielski who passed away on December 3, 1994. They were members of St. Marks Catholic Church.
Ken is survived by his children, Anthony L. (Rhonda) Jones of Osceola, Ann M. (Anthony) Lake of Niles, and Carolyn (Don) White of Tipton, IN; his grandchildren, Anthony (Claire) Jones, Jennifer (Aaron Elias) Jones, Erica Jones, Rhys Sutfin, Heather ‘Null' Griffin, Christina (Brad) Grigg, Keeley Stacy, and Ethan Stacy, as well as 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Portwood of Niles and his brother, Carl Jones of Jones, MI.
Ken honorably served in the Coast Guard. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Ken also was member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Moose. He loved to go dancing whenever he could. Ken loved to go fishing and hunting for deer or antelope. When his children were younger, he always made sure they took a family vacation.
Visitation for Ken will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00 pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Rosary will be prayed during the visitation. Funeral services for Ken will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow with Military Honors at St. Joseph Cemetery in South Bend.
Due to current COVID restrictions, seating will be limited.
Memorials in memory of Ken may be made to the charity of your own choosing.
