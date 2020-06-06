Kenneth “Kenny” Horner, Jr.
April 30, 1974 - April 17, 2020
NILES, MI - Kenneth “Kenny” Charles Horner, Jr., 45, of Niles, Michigan, passed away tragically in an automotive accident on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Kenny was born on April 30, 1974, in South Bend, Indiana. He was raised by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Naomi Horner, and graduated from Dunnellon High School in Dunnellon, Florida. Kenny loved being active indoors and out. He was the best drywall finisher in the area and absolutely loved working with his hands. When Kenny wasn't working he was probably on the lake. It didn't matter what season it was - Kenny would be out fishing. He loved raising his two sons and enjoyed their company very much. On November 19, 2005, Kenny wed Tracey and the two blended their families. Kenny often said how lucky he was to find a wife and best friend in the same person.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Naomi Horner; father, Kenneth Horner Sr.; and his son, Trevor Horner.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Tracey Horner of LaFayette, Indiana; sons, Kenneth “Trey” (Abigayle Johnson) Horner III of Niles and Kyle Horner of Niles; stepdaughters, Tiffany Hibbard of Lafayette, Indiana and Tabitha (Corey Miller) Hibbard of Niles; granddaughter, Charlotte; half-siblings, Shane Horner and Tracey Monagle; and many extended family members and close friends.
A cook-out will be held this summer to celebrate Kenny's life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.