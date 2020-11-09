Kenneth J. Kowalski
March 23, 1950 - Nov. 5, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Kenneth J. Kowalski, 70, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Ken was born March 23, 1950 in South Bend to the late Roman and Gloria (Popielski) Kowalski.
Left to cherish the memory of Ken is his loving wife, Jo Ann (Clingenpeel) Kowalski; and son, John Kowalski; along with his sisters, Marcia Jebelian and Nancy Schrader, several nieces and their families, extended family, and numerous business associates.
Ken was an active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and he always enjoyed helping out with the fundraisers. He successfully ran Ken's Cycle Service, a small engine and motorcycle repair shop. Ken would assist anyone in need. Motorcycles and all aspects related to them were his passion.
Private funeral services will be held. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend is assisting with the arrangements. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
The family appreciates all the thoughts, prayers, and acts of kindness from those who knew Ken.
