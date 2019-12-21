|
Kenneth J. Magiera
Nov. 13, 1945 - Dec. 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kenneth J. Magiera, 74, peacefully passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Hamilton Grove Nursing Facility.
Ken was born November 13, 1945 in South Bend to Joseph and Loretta (Jaroczewski) Magiera. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karen Wargo.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Magiera; their daughters, Tammie (Paul) Hagedorn and Angie (Brian) Fox; grandchildren, Aaron Fox, Taylor & Hunter Hagedorn; and a sister, Linda (Donald) Wintrode.
Ken worked in the Dental Sales Industry for over 40 years. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed cookouts, vacationing, and making kiddie cocktails for his grandchildren. Ken was a devout, loving family man. He will be dearly missed.
A Funeral Service will be at 11:30AM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Family and friends are also invited to attend the 10:00AM Church Mass prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Foundation, 922 E. Colfax, South Bend, IN 46617. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019