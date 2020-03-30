|
|
Kenneth (Ken) James
Aug. 28, 1930 - Mar. 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Kenneth (Ken) Elmer James, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Holy Cross Rehabilitation Center in Mishawaka, Indiana.
He was born August 28, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to Elmer James and Gladys Calhoun. Ken graduated from Chicago's Austin High School in 1948, then went on to the University of Illinois where he played center for the football team. Ken earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago. A Veteran of the Korean War, Ken spent a large part of his career as a labor relations and human resources executive for several companies. He also was an entrepreneur, starting several businesses in health insurance administration.
With sons Scott and David from his first marriage, in 1981 Ken married Peggy Nelson Frech along with her four children: Todd, Dave, Ann, and Drew. At first his new family called him Ken. But as they grew to know him, that name didn't seem endearing enough. Borrowing from the television show “The Smurfs,” which was popular at the time, they started calling him “Papa Ken” in reference to Papa Smurf. Everyone loved it and the name stuck - even his friends and some business colleagues adopted it! When asked how he was doing, Ken, an infectious optimist, would always answer “marvelous!”
He is survived by his wife Peggy; his sons, Scott James, David James, Todd Frech, David Frech, and Drew Frech; his daughter, Ann Palandech, seven grandchildren, and countless friends.
Memorial services have not been scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ken's favorite charity, Heifer International at https://www.heifer.org/give/giving-in-honor.html).
Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 30, 2020