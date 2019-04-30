Kenneth James



SOUTH BEND, IN - Kenneth James Birdsall of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida passed away on April 12, 2019, after complications from a heart transplant procedure at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida. Ken was born to the late Patricia & Gordon Birdsall on June 12, 1950. He resided in South Bend, Indiana and graduated from John Adams High School in 1969. Ken met the love of his life, Monica “Mona” Perri at the BK Root Beer Stand In Mishawaka, Indiana and on April 24, 1971, they were married in St. Monica Church, Mishawaka. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Florida where Ken pursued his lifetime career in the field of plumbing. He was a Master Plumber and then became a Licensed Plumbing Contractor in the State of Florida where he was the Founder and CEO of HPI Plumbing.



Surviving Ken are his wife, Mona and their three children, Vanessa Birdsall-Martenson (Nick Canal) of Granger, IN, and Sam and Shane Birdsall of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Cassidy Martenson, Autumn Birdsall, Tristan Birdsall, Tyler Birdsall, and Dylan Birdsall. Additional surviving family members include his sisters, Nancy (Joe) Lindsley and Connie (Joe) Solberg; his brothers, Rick (Pam) Birdsall and Jim (Lori) Birdsall, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Diana Wills, his grandson, Chase Martenson, and his nephew, Nathan Birdsall



Ken was also a Licensed Minister and was actively involved with Giving to Missions. He was passionate about his work in the ministry, but most importantly, he was devoted to his wife, children, and grand children. Ken will be deeply missed by them as well as all those whose lives he touched both in South Bend and Florida. As his grandson Tristan said at the funeral service, “I loved him so much and nobody can replace my grandpa”.



Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Palms West Funeral Home in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Online condolences may be sent to the family care of www.palmswestfuneralhome.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019