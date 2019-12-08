|
|
Kenneth John Little
Dec. 3, 1941 - Nov. 29, 2019
PASADENA, CA - Kenneth John Little passed away on the evening of November 29 in Pasadena, CA, in the loving embraces of his wife and children. Ken is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Heim) Little of Pasadena, his daughter, Wendy Little of Los Angeles, his son, Kenneth Little Jr. (Maya) of Los Angeles, and his sister, Sharon George of South Bend. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Steven Little.
Ken was born in Elwood, Indiana to John Alden Little and Audra Mae (Gavin) Little on December 3, 1941. At the age of 17, Ken joined the Navy where he proudly served his country as a lithographer on the Admiral's Flagship, the U.S.S. Springfield CLG7 in the Mediterranean.
He married his sweetheart Cheryl in 1963. They built a wonderful life together with their two children. He and Cheryl traveled the world together and enjoyed exploring the planet and learning about different cultures. They were a great team.
Ken began working at Woodcox Building Contractor, Inc. in South Bend, in 1967 and purchased the company in 1983. In the early stages of Ken's career when his children were still quite young, they always got a giggle when their Dad drove home in his work truck which featured his slogan, “You Should See What We Saw”. Because of his drive and talent in the industry, Woodcox Building Contractor, Inc. became one of the best and most well-respected construction companies in the midwest. Ken had an exceptional work ethic which was evident in the countless buildings throughout Michiana that serve as a lasting testament to his legacy.
Ken was extremely proud of his children and reveled in his daughter's success in music and the arts and his son's success in cinematography. In addition to being a lifelong patron of the arts, Ken also sponsored soccer teams and enjoyed being an integral part of his son's Boy Scout troop. He provided his family with so much love and support - he was the best Dad.
He looked at life as an adventure, whether it was camping in six feet of snow with the Scouts, spending time with his buddies while fishing in the Bahamas and Canada, or taking his family on memorable adventures to Paris, Hawaii, and even Cedar Point (Ken was still riding rollercoasters well into his seventies!). Ken led a full and exciting life. He and Cheryl were grateful to have had a tremendous circle of friends who were more like family, for over forty years.
Ken was very passionate about racing Porsches, so much so that in addition to racing, he became a Porsche Driving Instructor. One of Ken's track friends summed it up best, “Ken reminded me of Cool Hand Luke. He knew a lot, didn't say a lot, and was always energizing to be around.”
And lastly, Ken played a mean polka cello. Go Bears!
Ken's family will be celebrating his incredible life this week in Pasadena.
There will be no services, per his request. And trust us, he really meant it!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to: , National Headquarters, 55 West Wacker Drive Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, lung.org
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019