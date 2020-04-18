|
|
Kenneth K. Weber
June 16, 1949 - April 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kenneth Weber, 70, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in his home with his wife by his side.
Kenny was born June 16, 1949 to Keith and Martha (Kalil) Weber. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Weber; sisters, Christina Goodman & Janet Weber; and brother, David Weber. On December 13, 1997 in Virginia Beach, Kenny married his loving wife, Sharon Weber; she survives along with his mother, Martha Weber; children, Tina (Toney) Lowe & Dustin Weber; step-children, NeCole Carrington & Dustin (Brandy) Carrington; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas (Theresa) Weber.
Kenny was a welder at AM General; he retired in 2007. He enjoyed working in his garden, cooking, dancing, listening to music, playing cards, and just having fun. He enjoyed life and spending it with family and friends. Kenny was a good-hearted man; he would help anyone he could. He loved his children and grandchildren very much. Kenny was an excellent husband who spoiled his wife, making sure she was well taken care of, and saying “I Love You” every day. He will be forever loved and greatly missed.
Due to current health risks, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be mailed to St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Road, South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020