Kenneth Kalicki
1936 - 2020
Kenneth Kalicki

June 26, 1936 - May 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kenneth J. Kalicki, 83, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Kenneth was born June 26, 1936 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Joseph and Lottie (Nowicki) Kalicki.

On April 21, 2001 Kenneth married Esther Sroda who survives along with a son, Randall (Leann) Kalicki of Colorado; four grandchildren, Randi and Bobby Kalicki, Stephanie Howe, and Sarah Boyless; ten great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Badur of South Bend, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Robin Mullins; and his first wife, Winifred June (Tackett) Kalicki.

Ken retired from Citigroup (the former Associates Corporation) in South Bend after 48 years as a supervisor in management. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in South Bend. He enjoyed watching westerns and was CNN's biggest fan. He also was an avid golfer, fisherman, and a Notre Dame and NASCAR fan. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 309 South Taylor Street, South Bend, Indiana 46601. Private burial will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, La Porte, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
