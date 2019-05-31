Home

Kenneth L. Kobb

Kenneth L. Kobb Obituary
Kenneth L. Kobb

June 11, 1951 - May 29, 2019

NAPPANEE, IN - Kenneth L. Kobb, age 67, of Nappanee, died at 5:10 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Goshen Hospital after a brief illness with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born June 11, 1951 in Mishawaka to Victor and Phyllis (Trowbridge) Kobb. Kenneth was a Mishawaka High School graduate. On June 2, 1973 he married Millie Rock in Nappanee. Kenneth had worked for Stow Davis in New Paris and BriMar Manufacturing in Goshen. He had lived his lifetime in the Mishawaka/Nappanee area. He enjoyed riding motorcycle with friends and brothers, and going out to eat with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Millie; daughter, Dawn (Aaron) Morey of Nappanee; son, Shawn (Jennifer) Kobb of Washington, D.C.; and grandchildren, Gavin Morey and Leila Morey; siblings, Corky (Eric) Uitdenhowen, Tim (Barb) Kobb, Jim Kobb, all of Mishawaka, Beth Ann (Charlie) Mabie of White Pigeon, MI, Patty (Susie) Boulware of St. Paul, MN, Barbie (Jay) Bogner of Spring Hill, FL, and Charlie Kobb of Spring Hill, FL. He was preceded in death by his brothers, David, Kevin, and Denny Kobb.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. A 4 p.m. Memorial Service will follow also at the funeral home. Pastor Chris Knight will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2019
