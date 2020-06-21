Kenneth L. Susan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth L. Susan

Nov. 3, 1957 - June 16, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Kenneth L. Susan, 62, of Mishawaka, passed away at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the emergency room in Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Ken was born on November 3, 1957 in South Bend to Earl and Louise (Grzegorek) Susan Jr., both of whom have preceded him in death.

Ken is survived by his fiancee, Catherine Davis of Mishawaka, his daughter, Carrah Cornell; Catherine's children, Tara (Scott) Hoffman and Chadd Davis and his girlfriend Ericka Taylor-Joseph, four grandchildren, his sister, Sandra (Andrew) Domonkos and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel is handling the arrangements. On condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved