Kenneth L. Susan
Nov. 3, 1957 - June 16, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Kenneth L. Susan, 62, of Mishawaka, passed away at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the emergency room in Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
Ken was born on November 3, 1957 in South Bend to Earl and Louise (Grzegorek) Susan Jr., both of whom have preceded him in death.
Ken is survived by his fiancee, Catherine Davis of Mishawaka, his daughter, Carrah Cornell; Catherine's children, Tara (Scott) Hoffman and Chadd Davis and his girlfriend Ericka Taylor-Joseph, four grandchildren, his sister, Sandra (Andrew) Domonkos and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel is handling the arrangements. On condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.