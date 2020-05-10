Kenneth Lee Carter
Oct. 11, 1955 - May 6, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Kenneth Lee Carter, 64, of New Carlisle passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Ken was born on October 11, 1955 to Donna and Junior Carter in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Merley) Carter. The couple married on October 16, 1999. Ken is also survived by his mother, Donna of Indianapolis, Indiana; son, Ryan McDonnough of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Chelsea (Brad) Neiswinger of Avon, Indiana; grandchildren, Owen and Emmett Neiswinger; sister, Cindy (Rob) Fawver of Madison, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Connie (Jerry) Dominiack of South Bend, Indiana; nieces, Valerie Fawver, Whitney Dominiack, and Ashley (Andy) Pavolka; and nephews, Greg (Amanda) Fawver and Tim (Liz) Fawver. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Junior.
Ken was a pharmacist at CVS in New Carlisle for 40 years. He served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the New Carlisle Fire Department for 20 years. Ken was a New Carlisle Town Council member for eight years. In addition to his civil service, he mentored students at Olive Township Elementary School.
Ken was a member of the Patoka Fishing Company for 32 years and Sons of the American Legion Post #297. He looked forward to golfing with his golf team-- Gary Lawson, Bob Middlebrook, and John Sinka. He was an avid Butler Bulldogs, Chicago Bears, and Chicago Cubs fan. Ken enjoyed traveling with his wife, and they visited many places including Iceland, Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii, and Mexico. He loved attending concerts, spending time with his grandsons, and could always be seen driving his golf cart around town while walking his dogs, Lily, Lola, Lucy, and Jack.
Ken was a great man who was devoted to his family and community. He will be deeply missed by many.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life for Ken will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 89, New Carlisle, IN 46552 in Ken's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.