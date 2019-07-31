Home

HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Community Church
2390 Lake Street
Niles, MI
Kenneth Michaels


1934 - 2019
Kenneth Michaels Obituary
Kenneth Michaels

March 30, 1934 - July 28, 2019

NILES, MI - Kenneth Michaels departed to his eternal home on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 85.

Ken was born on March 30, 1934 in Chicago, IL to the late Anthony Kenneth Michaels and Eleanor Mae Walsh. He owned a cold-storage warehouse in Chicago for many years, and then worked for The Field Museum as a Controller. Before retiring, he also worked for Tinderbox stores. He had served as a deacon and greeter at Hope Community Church in Niles, Michigan.

On August 15, 1987 he married Margaret, the love of his life. Ken enjoyed adding to his antique collection of pocket watches, radios, pipes, and Boy Scout memorabilia. He loved classical music, watching Chicago sports teams, and spoiling his dogs. One of his favorite past times was sitting in the backyard, surrounded by nature - his “Heaven on Earth”.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Margaret; his children, Renae (Mark) Frigo of Glen Ellyn, IL, Amanda (Ken) Hirsch of Bremen, IN, and Jake (Jennifer) Wozniak of Niles, MI; and his seven grandchildren, Luke and Maggie Frigo, Cairenn, Bronson, and Ayla Hirsch, and Samantha and Molly Wozniak.

Visitation for Ken will be from 6-8 PM on Thursday, August 1 at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles, MI. The service will be at 11 AM on Friday, August 2 at Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake Street, Niles, MI. Contributions in memory of Ken may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan or Hope Community Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 31, 2019
