Kenneth Moser
Jan. 13, 1938 - Oct. 5, 2019
STURGIS, MI - Ken was born January 13, 1938, in Altoona, PA, to the late William and Bertha (Muller) Moser. He was proud to be “100% Swiss.”
Ken grew up in South Bend and graduated from Riley High School in 1956. He joined the Army as a Reservist and went on to study electrical engineering at Purdue. He later earned his MSEE from the University of Notre Dame.
Ken married Kathryn Ann Krauser on August 26, 1961. Together they raised three children, cared for aging parents, designed and built two homes, and became most excellent ballroom dancers. Ken and Kathy were long-time members of Guys and Dolls dance club, Elks BPOE 235, and Elkhart Moose. During one recent hospitalization, the octogenarian impressed hospital staff by whirling his bride around the rehab room.
Ken designed guidance systems for Bendix in Mishawaka from his college days until retirement in 1998. Family enjoyed the fact that he was a Rocket Scientist with patents. Notorious for his messy desk and keen mind, Ken was an inventor. He developed a solid state local oscillator for the guidance system of the Talos missile. He worked on a supersonic target missile called Vandal, used by the Navy. Ken valued his colleagues from Bendix, with whom he continued to meet regularly.
Ken was known for his ability and tenacity in fixing things, particularly in his electrical specialty, and extending to household items, appliances, yard tools, computers, and sound systems.
As a child, Ken enjoyed visiting his grandparents, John and Elise Muller, at their lake home. Ken shared a love of the outdoors and fishing with his father and with his children. It was his dream to have a home on a lake where his family could create memories. In 1996, he and Kathy designed and built their House of Dreams in Sturgis, MI. Children and grandchildren gathered at Mo's Shore on Lake Templene to fish, boat, swim, run, and play Pinochle around the table.
Ken was active at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, South Bend, and later at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis.
Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Kathy; three children: Heidi Moser (Greg Falk) of Lancaster, PA; Eric Moser (Deborah) of Carpentersville, IL; and Amy Moser of London, England; ten grandchildren: Ted Spinelli of Los Angeles; Bailey Moser of Denver; Emily Moser of Fort Worth; Vincent Spinelli of Cockeysville, MD; Tig Spinelli of Shippensburg, PA; Jacob Moser of Norman, OK; Tom and Joey Spinelli of Lancaster, PA; and David and Evelyn Serao of London; a nephew, William Bruce Moser of Corvallis, OR, and a niece, Elise Moser of Largo, FL.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Memorial services and inurnment will be at First Presbyterian Church, Sturgis, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to First Presbyterian Church, Sturgis (www.sturgisfirst.org) or to Heartland Hospice (Portage, MI) (https://heartlandhospicefund.org/)
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019