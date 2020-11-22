1/1
Kenneth P. Urschel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth P. Urschel

Nov. 6, 1938 - Nov. 17, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Kenneth P. Urschel, 82, passed away on November 17, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1938, in Mishawaka, IN to the late John and Virene (Mutchler) Urschel. Kenneth is survived by his daughters, Karin Urschel of Mishawaka, Kris Urschel of Granger, and Kara Urschel of Portland, MI; sisters, Carol Dale and Sharon Liliaert both of Mishawaka; and one grandson, Kade Maggart.

Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army and later worked at Miles/Bayer until his retirement.

Per his wishes, no services will be held at this time. Kenneth will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery.

To leave online condolences please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved