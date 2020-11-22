Kenneth P. Urschel
Nov. 6, 1938 - Nov. 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Kenneth P. Urschel, 82, passed away on November 17, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1938, in Mishawaka, IN to the late John and Virene (Mutchler) Urschel. Kenneth is survived by his daughters, Karin Urschel of Mishawaka, Kris Urschel of Granger, and Kara Urschel of Portland, MI; sisters, Carol Dale and Sharon Liliaert both of Mishawaka; and one grandson, Kade Maggart.
Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army and later worked at Miles/Bayer until his retirement.
Per his wishes, no services will be held at this time. Kenneth will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery.
