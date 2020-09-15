Kenneth Parrish
Oct. 14, 1939 - Sept. 12, 2020
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI - Kenneth R. Parrish, 80, of Berrien Springs, died Sept. 12, 2020 at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stevensville.
A Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Berrien Springs, with Pastor Douglas Adams officiating. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran School, 9123 George Ave., Berrien Springs, MI 49103; or to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Messages and memories may be shared online at www.allredfuneralhome.com
.
Ken was born Oct. 14, 1939, in Florence, AL, to William R. and Anne M. (Young) Parrish. He had resided in Berrien Springs since 1955 and had been a self-employed carpenter. In his retirement years, he enjoyed building picnic tables and dog houses.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth “Tony” Parrish Jr. (Kelly Howard) and Lance Parrish (Tory), all of Berrien Center; two daughters, Regina Parrish of Florida and Jeanine Pesak of Mishawaka; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; four sisters, Patsy Everman and Pam Gordy of Niles, Cheryl Kalin (Jerry) of St. Joseph, and Debbie Hicks (Ken) of Moreland, GA; brother, Larry Parrish of Baton Rouge, LA; and his former wives, JoAnn Parrish of Berrien Springs and Patricia Adler of Mishawaka.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and Billy Joel Parrish.