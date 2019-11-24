|
|
Kenneth Patrick Wilkie
April 18, 1972 - Nov. 15, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kenneth Patrick Wilkie, 47, of South Bend, IN, passed away in his residence Nov. 15, 2019. He was born April 18, 1972 in Boston, MA to Raymond Alfred and Patricia Ann (Sweeney) Wilkie, both of whom preceded him in death. Kenneth is survived by sister, Adrienne Wilkie of Dorchester, MA; and friends, Tatty and Alvin Harradon of South Bend. Kenneth had many friends who loved him and he will be missed. Kenneth worked as a truck driver. There will be no visitation or services. Cremation has taken place. Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019