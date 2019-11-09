|
Kenneth R. Gentry
March 5, 1939 - Nov. 7, 2019
NILES, MI - Kenneth Rollyn Gentry passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, Michigan. Kenneth was surrounded by the comfort of his family at the time of his death.
Kenneth was diagnosed with kidney cancer in July of 2019. Facing his foe with grace, dignity, and courage he spent the last three months battling this implacable disease. Kenneth participated in immunotherapy treatments but the complications of the disease soon took Kenny home to the Lord's Kingdom. Kenny's family would like to thank the staff at Hanson Hospice Center for their ability to keep him comfortable during his last days with us.
Kenneth was born on March 5, 1939 in Shady Grove, TN. He was the son of Nathan Forest Gentry and Pauline Holt Gentry both of Niles. He was married to Rosemary (Rony) Gentry for 37 years. Kenny and Rony resided in Berrien Springs in their farm house which he cherished and where an abundance of family memories were made.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Rosemary Gentry; his sons, Todd Gentry and Rusty Woofter; daughter, Shelly Olson; son-in-law, Roger Teeter; sisters, Nancy Gentry Boose (Don), Lynda Gentry Lasich (Michael), Karen Gentry Marsh (Lynn), and Becky Gentry Williams (Mark); his brother, Lauren Gentry (Cathy); seven grandchildren, Justin Gaither of TN, Justin Olson (Alisha) of Dewitt, MI, Brittany Woofter Carnes (Kyle) of South Bend, IN, Alex Olson of Lansing, MI, Chris Woofter of Niles, MI, Miranda Olson of Lansing, MI, and Maddie Gentry of Sanford, MI; and six great-grandchildren, Brantley & Kyra, Wyatt & Lindyn Olson, and Benson & Alyson Carnes.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelly Gentry Teeter; his parents, Forest and Pauline Gentry; great-granddaughter, Janine Nicole; and his brother, Keith Gentry.
Kenny had a deep faith in God. He loved to hunt, fish, garden, make maple syrup, cook, and bake his famous apple pies! He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends in his garage watching MI football.
Kenny's family invites family and friends to pay their respects at the funeral home or church to celebrate Kenny's life. The viewing will be November 11 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles, MI. The Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 12 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9 S. 4th St., Niles at 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, MI.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019