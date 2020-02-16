|
Kenneth R. Main
March 10, 1926 - Feb. 8, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Kenneth R. Main, who was a long-time resident of New Carlisle, IN, passed away peacefully in his home. Preceding him in death were his parents, Thamar W. and Donna I. Main; brothers, Thamar Jr. and John Main; and his wife, Vilma G. (Wayo) Main. Surviving are his children, Karla Cunningham, Debra (Steven) Tolmen, Randall (Laurie) Main, Lisa (Jeff) Helms, and Scott Main, and stepdaughter, Susan Wayo. Kenneth has 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Paul Main of Boise, ID and Herbert Main of Kokomo, IN.
After serving in WWII in the U.S. Army, Kenneth received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ball State University and then relocated to New Carlisle to begin his teaching career at New Carlisle High School, and after 2 years, transferred to South Bend School City. He retired after 30 years. In 1967, Kenneth moved his family to the farm on Timothy Rd. and while still teaching Industrial Arts, started milk production with a herd of 12 cows which his father, Thamar gave him. Even after he stopped milking, he kept a herd of cows until 2018.
Kenneth enjoyed gardening every summer with perfectly straight rows of vegetables, and dahlias on the edge, battling the weeds every morning. An accomplished wood worker, the family home is filled with his cabinetry, lamps, and a coffee table showcasing his talent. When the weather turned cold Kenneth sat at the table and sculpted animals from clay and then made wood stands for display. Kenneth enjoyed talking about a variety of subjects and was always happy to voice his thoughts.
Per Kenny's wishes, a private graveside service was held on February 12, 2020.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, New Carlisle, IN was in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020