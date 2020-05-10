Kenneth Wayne Ivey
1951 - 2020
Kenneth Wayne Ivey

Sept. 29, 1951 - May 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kenneth Wayne Ivey, 68, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Kenneth was born on September 29, 1951 in Tennessee to Robert and Margaret (Whitmore) Ivey. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his wife, Frances Ivey; children, Kenneth Ivey of South Bend, Robert (Jacklyn) Ivey of Mishawaka, and Rheannon (Chase) Stout of Sardis, TN; grandchildren, Jeanica and Dylan Maggart, Alea and Aiden Geyer, Landen Williams, Braxton Ivey, and Zander Paden; siblings, Tina Verdell of TN, Robin Whitmore of Chicago, IL, Randy Verdell of TN, and Billy Person of TN.

Kenneth worked in Construction.

A private family funeral will be held. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544 to help offset the final expenses.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Inurnment
Tennessee
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
