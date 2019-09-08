|
|
Kenneth Williams Jr.
May 3, 1977 - Sept. 2, 2019
CLARKSVILLE, TN - Kenneth Gary Williams Jr., 42, formerly of South Bend, IN, was called home suddenly on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Kenneth was also affectionally known as Lil Kenny, Tuffy, and Lucci. Kenny was born May 3, 1977 to Kenneth Gary Williams Sr. and Kathy Gaynelle Witherspoon. He attended Niles High School and played football. He moved to Clarksville, TN to be closer to his children, where he lived the last eighteen years. Tuffy worked at A O Smith as a Machine operator for 6 yrs. and U.S. Zinc as an Equipment Operator for 12 yrs. providing for his family. Kenny enjoyed and loved his family, talking, texting and facetiming for hours at a time. He loved listening to music and BBQing seafood. Lil Kenny was excited about his upcoming wedding to his love, Chanta Maddox, Feb. 29, 2020. He enjoyed binge-watching DC Comics and Marvel with Chanta. Kenny's favorite team was the Indianapolis Colts; he was often wearing Colts gear during the game saying, “I Got to Put on My Armor.” He leaves to cherish his loving memory his mother, Kathy Williams of South Bend, IN; fiancee, Chanta Maddox of Clarksville, TN; three children, Caleb Blewett of Detroit, MI, Kenni and Keniyah Witherspoon of Clarksville, TN; and three brothers, William H. Witherspoon (Theresa) of TN, Terence J. Witherspoon Sr. (CinnAmin), and Christopher D. Williams Sr. (Shaneek) of TX. Celebration of Life will take place 12 Noon Friday, September 13, 2019 at Faith Apostolic Ministries, 909 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN, with viewing one hour prior. Burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to www.BoydandSonFuneralHome.com, where condolences may be shared.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019