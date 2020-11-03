1/
Kent E. Jaseph
1967 - 2020
Kent E. Jaseph

Feb. 23, 1967 - Oct. 29, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Kent Eugene Jaseph, age 53, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, October 29, 2020.

His life began February 23, 1967 in Niles, Michigan, one of twin boys born to Wayne and Marsha Jaseph.

Kent was a hard worker who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching his boys' high school football games.

Kent will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his long- time companion, Heather Bush of Cassopolis; two sons, Keegan Bush and Riley Bush; his mother, Marsha Jaseph of Edwardsburg; two sisters, Denise Smith of Dowagiac and Sheryl Salguero of Edwardsburg; twin brother, Kevin Jaseph of Cassopolis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m. in Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Kent be made to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Memorial Gathering
03:00 PM
Penn Friends Community Church
NOV
4
Service
05:00 PM
Penn Friends Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
