Kent Weinberg
Sept. 1, 1947 - Sept. 6, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Kent Edward Weinberg, age 73, of Decatur, Michigan passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on September 1, 1947 the son of Fredrick Richard Weinberg and Virginia Rose (Ganser) Weinberg. On August 21, 1971, in Mishawaka, Indiana he married Susan Marie Nagy who survives.
Kent graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a master's degree in Economics. He became an Executive Accountant, working for many years at Idex Corporation. Kent lived in Denmark and Germany for three years. He loved to travel and has been to more than twenty countries. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors and working on projects such as building boats with his grandchildren, or sports including waterskiing, fishing, and running triathlons. He was also a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus #3798 of Paw Paw, Michigan.
Kent is survived by his wife, Susan; his mother, Virginia Hahn of Mishawaka, Indiana; daughter, Sarah Rose (Steve) Weinberg Sauer of Appleton, Wisconsin; son, Jeremy Edward (Jessica) Weinberg of Oak Park, Illinois; four grandchildren, Sam Weinberg, Zach Weinberg, Jake Weinberg, and Ayden Krueger; parents; and brother, Kraig R. (Monique) Weinberg of Trenton, Illinois. Kent is preceded in death by his dad.
Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm with a Rosary at 5pm, Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Mater-Ralston Funeral Home, 52780 M-40 North, Marcellus, MI. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Mattawan. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery on Saturday. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society
