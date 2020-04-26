|
|
Kerri Lynn
Ebright-Cole
July 13, 1988 - April 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kerri Lynn Ebright-Cole, 31, passed away unexpectedly, on Mon., April 20, 2020 in Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.
Kerri was born on July 13, 1988 in Stratford, New Jersey, as the daughter of Randy and Deborah (Price) Ebright.
On May 3, 2014, in South Bend, IN, Kerri married Brent Cole and they resided in South Bend, IN.
Kerri is survived by her husband of 5 years, Brent Cole and their daughter, Olivia Cole; and her daughter, Raelyn Feyos of Mishawaka IN. She is also survived by her parents, Randy and Deborah (Price) Ebright of Granger, Indiana; two brothers, David (Leslie) Ebright of Manorville, NY and Randy (Kamella) Ebright Jr. of South Bend, IN; and one sister, Raven Ebright of Granger, IN. She also is survived by seven nieces and many friends.
Kerri was a graduate of Penn High School and had obtained an Associate of Science Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology from Indiana University South Bend. She was pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and was scheduled for graduation this summer. Kerri had worked for years in the medical field, first as a Phlebotomist and then as a Medical Lab Technician. Most recently, she was employed in the business office of the Lighthouse Autism Center in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Kerri loved deeply her two daughters, as well as all of her family and friends. She had an infectious smile and could brighten any room with her smile and laugh. She was fun-loving, warm and caring to everyone she came into contact with and will be sorely missed. Kerri loved spending time with her family and engaging in many family-related activities.
Due to the current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made either to a GoFundMe to help Kerri's daughters, Olivia and Raelyn in the future, www.gofundme.com/f/kerri-ebrights-passing or to a charity that Kerri supported, Community United Effort - CUE, PO Box 12714, Wilmington, NC 28405.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020