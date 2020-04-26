Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerri Ebright-Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerri Lynn Ebright-Cole


1988 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kerri Lynn Ebright-Cole Obituary
Kerri Lynn

Ebright-Cole

July 13, 1988 - April 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kerri Lynn Ebright-Cole, 31, passed away unexpectedly, on Mon., April 20, 2020 in Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

Kerri was born on July 13, 1988 in Stratford, New Jersey, as the daughter of Randy and Deborah (Price) Ebright.

On May 3, 2014, in South Bend, IN, Kerri married Brent Cole and they resided in South Bend, IN.

Kerri is survived by her husband of 5 years, Brent Cole and their daughter, Olivia Cole; and her daughter, Raelyn Feyos of Mishawaka IN. She is also survived by her parents, Randy and Deborah (Price) Ebright of Granger, Indiana; two brothers, David (Leslie) Ebright of Manorville, NY and Randy (Kamella) Ebright Jr. of South Bend, IN; and one sister, Raven Ebright of Granger, IN. She also is survived by seven nieces and many friends.

Kerri was a graduate of Penn High School and had obtained an Associate of Science Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology from Indiana University South Bend. She was pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and was scheduled for graduation this summer. Kerri had worked for years in the medical field, first as a Phlebotomist and then as a Medical Lab Technician. Most recently, she was employed in the business office of the Lighthouse Autism Center in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Kerri loved deeply her two daughters, as well as all of her family and friends. She had an infectious smile and could brighten any room with her smile and laugh. She was fun-loving, warm and caring to everyone she came into contact with and will be sorely missed. Kerri loved spending time with her family and engaging in many family-related activities.

Due to the current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made either to a GoFundMe to help Kerri's daughters, Olivia and Raelyn in the future, www.gofundme.com/f/kerri-ebrights-passing or to a charity that Kerri supported, Community United Effort - CUE, PO Box 12714, Wilmington, NC 28405.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -