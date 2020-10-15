1/1
Kevin Byrne Wittenbach
1976 - 2020
Kevin Byrne

Wittenbach

April 27, 1976 - Oct. 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Kevin Byrne Wittenbach, 44, passed away unexpectedly at 1:14 am Monday, October 12, 2020 in his home. He was born April 27, 1976 in Mishawaka to James and JoAnn (Byrne) Wittenbach and remained a lifelong area resident.

Kevin attended Christ the King Elementary School and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, where he played varsity tennis. He earned a bachelor's degree in management from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH and earned a master's degree in public policy from IUSB, and a Certificate in Healthcare Management from George Washington University in Washington, DC. He was a film expert and enjoyed reading and listening to music as well as playing ping pong, fantasy football, and disc golf with his friends.

In addition to his parents, James and JoAnn Wittenbach of South Bend, Kevin is survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded by his maternal grandparents, James and Catherine Byrne; and paternal grandparents, Leo and Maxine Wittenbach.

Due to current COVID restrictions, private services will be held at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel. Graveside services and inurnment will take place at a later date at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Kevin may be donated to Northern Indiana Food Bank, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601.

Online condolences can be left for the Wittenbach family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
