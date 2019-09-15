|
|
Kevin Duane Slott
April 7, 1964 - Sept. 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kevin D. Slott, 55, of South Bend, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 7, 1964, in South Bend to the late to Robert Slott and Sharon (Woody). He is the father to Christian Slott of Mishawaka, Grandpa to Darren and Wade Slott, and Uncle to Tayler Slott. Kevin was a graduate of Penn High School, a member of Bowlers Country Club, and owner of Superbird Auto in South Bend. I know there are so many people in this area who looked to my Dad for advice and friendship. He was always everyone's best friend and always the guy you would call when you were hurting or in trouble. He worked hard to have everything he had and would always put his family first. He would always tell me the advice he was given before he opened the shop: “Kev, always smile and treat ‘em right, you'll hook them every time.” He lived his whole life by those words. I am proud to call him My Dad. I love you! You will always be missed and in everyone's heart. Love, Christian. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019