Kevin F. Foley



Feb. 8, 1953 - March 29, 2020



THIS IS WHAT HEAVEN LOOKS LIKE TODAY!



BARTLETT, IL - Kevin Francis Foley was born on February 8, 1953 in South Bend, IN. He passed away peacefully at 8:00 P.M. at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital of pneumonia and complications from throat cancer. We were each able to say our final goodbyes with the help of Sarah, his nurse, who held the phone to his ear so we could tell him how much we loved him. (Due to Covid 19 no family members were allowed in the hospital.)



Kevin attended St. Joseph High School and graduated in 1971. He was known for being a star football player and later was granted a full scholarship to St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, IN. Just a few years back he was inducted into the St. Joe College Hall of Fame. Kevin was called “Brother” and “The Kid” because he took care of everyone he met. He was known in his family as the Godfather. He started a family reunion called The Foley Fest where he surprised all the little kids with ponies and a petting zoo. Kevin was great for making sure we all stayed together as a close family. He never missed a phone call to each of us for our birthdays, anniversaries, or Mother's Day. He is deeply loved by his 60+ family members.



Kevin had a successful career as an Executive Recruiter. His company name was Foley & Associates. He placed high level executives in CEO, COO, and CFO positions. Some of his clients included the likes of Abbott, Kraft, Roche, and Sara Lee just to name a few.



Kevin met the love of his life in 1999 and later married Cher Garbark in June 2004. They had a storybook marriage enjoying motorcycle rides and tending to their beloved cat, O'Reilly. Cher was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and later died on January 13, 2018. Kevin was never the same! All he wanted to do was be with his Cher. He got his wish on March 29 and now they are together again in heaven. May God rest both their souls as they spend eternity together!



Kevin will be joining many of his loving family members in heaven -- his parents, Ed & Rosemary Foley, his niece and nephew, Kelly and Johnny Tucker, his brother, Tim Foley, many of his aunts and uncles, and of course, the love of his life, Cher. Kevin is survived by his amazing family: Ed & Babs Foley, Deborah (Foley) & Jim White, Kathy (Foley) Woods, Mary & John Tucker, Theresa (Foley) & Phil Rozansky, Rosemary & Chuck Olson, and Peggy & Roger Carter. He has over 40 beloved nieces and nephews who will miss him tremendously. He leaves behind his closest and dearest friend, Jim Blight who was always there to comfort him when Cher died. They would pass the time by riding motorcycles along the Mississippi River and did a several-day trip completely around Lake Michigan. Jim was by his side ‘til the very end!



Due to Covid 19, there has been no service. Kevin wished to be cremated and joined with his wife Cher. The Foley family will have a celebration of life some time later this year at our next major Foley Fest in his honor. A Mass will be said at his church, Resurrection Catholic Church in Bartlett, IL and another at the University of Notre Dame later this year.



May Kevin and Cher rest in peace!!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store