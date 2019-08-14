|
|
Kevin J. Johnson
Jan. 12, 1968 - August 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kevin Johnson, 51, of South Bend, IN passed away Saturday at Memorial Hospital. Kevin was born in Lincoln, NE as George Taulbee, III, and moved at an early age to the Mishawaka area. Kevin was known as “Chip” to family & friends. Chip worked for many years with United Van Lines Moving Co. His real passion was dumpster diving & sharing his treasures with relatives, friends & church family. Services 11am Sat., Aug. 17, Christian Life Center, 1717 Hickory Rd., South Bend. Contributions to . www.palmerfuneralhomes.com for complete obit.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019