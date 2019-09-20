Home

Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
Kevin J. Kujawa


1985 - 2019
Kevin J. Kujawa Obituary
Kevin J. Kujawa

Oct. 18, 1985 - Sept. 18, 2019

NILES, MI - Kevin J. Kujawa, 33, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, September 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Kevin was born on October 18, 1985, in Niles, Michigan to Laurie D. (Wishman) Kujawa.

Kevin will always be remembered for his selflessness. He had the most generous heart, a gentle soul, and he always developed a friendship with whoever crossed his path. He enjoyed being in the construction industry and was a very dedicated worker. From a very young age, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Kevin was always around his family and friends; he loved watching sports and always had music playing. His favorite thing in life was spending time with his two children, Brayden and Payton, from video and baseball games with his son to cheer competitions and snuggles with his daughter.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian D. Kujawa; papa and memaw, Norman and Sue Wishman; grandpa and grandma, Walter and Wanda Kujawa; uncle, Tim Kujawa; and a cousin, Andrea Howell.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Laurie D. Kujawa; sister, Lynzi Kujawa; son, Brayden Kujawa; daughter, Payton Kujawa; the mother of his children, and love of his life, Crystal Bronstetterand niece, Cali S. Kujawa, all of Niles, Michigan.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service, also at Brown Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's memory to the family, in care of his mother, Laurie Kujawa.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019
