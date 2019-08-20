|
|
Kevin J. Westfall
March 22, 1979 - Aug. 10, 2019
TUCSON, AZ - Kevin J. Westfall passed away unexpectedly in his home in Tuscon, AZ. Kevin was born and raised in South Bend, IN. He moved to Tucson, AZ in 2003, where he bought his first home. He worked for his local airport doing RSVP, which he loved. Kevin was a pleasure to be around. He had a great sense of humor and loved helping others. He will be greatly missed by his parents, Alfred & Cynthia, and his friends. He is preceded in death by sister Laura, and grandparents Annon & Iona Miller. Private services will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019