Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Westfall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin J. Westfall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin J. Westfall Obituary
Kevin J. Westfall

March 22, 1979 - Aug. 10, 2019

TUCSON, AZ - Kevin J. Westfall passed away unexpectedly in his home in Tuscon, AZ. Kevin was born and raised in South Bend, IN. He moved to Tucson, AZ in 2003, where he bought his first home. He worked for his local airport doing RSVP, which he loved. Kevin was a pleasure to be around. He had a great sense of humor and loved helping others. He will be greatly missed by his parents, Alfred & Cynthia, and his friends. He is preceded in death by sister Laura, and grandparents Annon & Iona Miller. Private services will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.