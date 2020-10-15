1/1
Kevin Lewis Morrison
1951 - 2020
Kevin Lewis Morrison

August 20, 1951 - Oct. 9, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Kevin L. Morrison passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2020.

Born August 20, 1951, he was the son of the late Richard and Margaret (Millea) Morrison. His brother Michael also preceded him in death.

Kevin was a proud Army Veteran serving in Korea during the Vietnam War. Kevin worked as a Truck Driver for over 30 years before retirement and loved his career and time on the road.

Kevin married the love of his life, Lisa Wendricks on July 5, 2000. She survives him. Lisa created a new sense of purpose for Kevin and encouraged his family connections.

Also left to treasure his memory are his three children, Steven (Meghan) Morrison of Hoover, AL, Kristin (O'Dell) Ford of Granger, IN, and Bryan Brown of Redondo Beach, CA; eight grandchildren: Simon and Hazel Morrison; Josiah and LaRegan Ford; Thayne, Austin, Savannah, and Serenity Brown; and one great-grandchild, Thayne Brown.

Kevin was a loving husband, supportive dad, and fun and crazy papaw. Kevin cherished his grandchildren and loved being loud and rambunctious with them whenever he had the chance; they brought out the kid in him again.

Kevin also enjoyed camping with Lisa through the summer months and enjoyed the relaxation of getting away from the normal routine of life.

Kevin's biggest passion after retirement was his love for Notre Dame women's basketball. Many fans knew Kevin as “Green Man” due to his bright green suit and accessories in order to support the Irish. He and Lisa traveled all over the country to cheer on the Irish; as a result he made lasting friendships and considered his Irish friends his family.

Kevin was someone who was very passionate and persistent with everything he did and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, from 5-6:30 p.m., with a Memorial service starting at 6:30 p.m., at McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23 (enter off Cherry Rd). Pastor Matt Poorman from Cornerstone Vineyard will be officiating. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery the following day at 12pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation (for Veterans), 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852.

To send private condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
OCT
19
Memorial service
06:30 PM
McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
OCT
20
Interment
12:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
13260 SR 23
Granger, IN 46530
(574) 247-1411
