Kevin M. Burnett
Feb. 9, 1952 - July 20, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Kevin M. Burnett, DDS, 67, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away peacefully on July 20 at Hospice House in South Bend after suffering a stroke.
Kevin was born in South Bend to the late Elizabeth (Smith) and Ray Burnett, Jr., and lived most of his life in South Bend-Mishawaka. He graduated from St. Matthew's Grade School, Marian High School, and the University of Detroit with a BS, MS, and a Doctor of Dental Surgery. He later completed postgraduate studies at the University of Michigan. He practiced dentistry in Michigan until his retirement.
Kevin was wildly enthusiastic about sports, and played baseball, basketball and golf as long as he could. He loved the Detroit Tigers with every fiber of his being. In 1984 he had a brush of celebrity in Detroit as the creator of Bengal Pursuit, a Tiger trivia game. He celebrated every Tiger win and mourned every Tiger loss, and it is fitting during this unfortunate Tiger season they will have a new fan in heaven.
Kevin loved growing up on South Bend's south side, playing at Lincoln School playground every day, where he especially loved baseball and basketball, riding bikes around the neighborhood & down to Miami Street, and playing golf at Studebaker & Erskine golf courses. He often said how fortunate he felt growing up where he did in the 50s & 60s, going to St. Matthew's School, where he played sports and his dad coached his basketball team, and to be in the 3rd graduating class at Marian.
He loved to attend games of his favorite teams, including Marian High School, and watched or listened to every game he could - Tigers, Cubs, Colts, Arizona State - especially when his son Austin was calling the game, his great-niece's Penn softball games, and every athletic event his kids participated in that he could get to.
After his retirement, Kevin volunteered at Our Lady of the Road as well as various other food pantries and churches.
Kevin smiled, almost always. He was an exclamation point. Energy and fun increased when he entered any room, and he never met a stranger. He was funny, kind, generous, and loving. He had game.
Kevin is survived by his beloved children, Amanda Burnett of Nashville, TN, Austin Burnett of Walkerton, IN, and Ashley Burnett of Fort Wayne, IN. He also leaves behind three sisters, Kathy Burnett of Mishawaka, Kim Burnett (Don Lynch) of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Kelly Burnett (Steve Wolf) of Reynolds, IN. He spent many happy hours on Kelly & Steve's farm, including every Christmas. He was a loud and loving cheerleader for his children; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Jennifer) Gray, Connor, Maggie, and Maddy Lynch, Paul, Steve, Tiffany, and Kaela Soots; and two great-nieces, Lexi and Nicolette Gray. His beloved cat, Sassy, died just three days after Kevin.
The family will hold a private service, which will likely involve an outing to a Detroit Tigers game. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Dr. Kevin Burnett to: Marian High School Athletic Department at 1311 South Logan, Mishawaka, IN 46544; or Detroit Mercy Dental Development Office (Forever Titans) at 2700 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Detroit, Michigan 48208-2576 / Community.udmercy.edu/donate/dental.
