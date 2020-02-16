Home

Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
Kevin Mears


1965 - 2020
Kevin Mears Obituary
Kevin Mears

Dec. 24, 1965 - Feb. 13, 2020

NILES, MI - Kevin L. Mears, 54, of Niles, passed away peacefully at home in Niles on Thursday, February 13, 2020, with his wife by his side.

Kevin was born on December 24, 1965, to Herman and Caren Mears in South Bend, Indiana. Kevin was one of the most generous and outgoing people you would ever meet. He loved watching NASCAR, spending time with his family and friends, cooking out, and fishing. Kevin loved to work and thoroughly enjoyed his job at USIC. When he wasn't working, Kevin would be found on the lake at the break of dawn for several hours. On June 29, 2018, Kevin wed Jackie (Moss) Simonson at a ceremony at Pitcher Lake.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Jackie Simonson-Mears of Niles; children, Britton and Brannen Mears; nine grandchildren; siblings, Kerry (Sherry) Mears, Kim (Rich) Parker, and Chris (Bill) Woodward; and many extended family members and close friends.

Kevin has been cremated and a time of visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
