Kevin Michael
Halterman
July 15, 1971 - Nov. 1, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Kevin Michael Halterman, 48, died November 1, 2019 after suffering injuries in a car accident.
Born July 15, 1971, Kevin was the son of John Halterman and Dolores (Pedevilla) Wynen. His father, John Halterman, preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory are: his mother, Dolores Wynen of Mishawaka; three siblings: Cheri (Robert Nagle) Davis of Clearwater, FL, Karen Spindler of Granger, and Edward (Lydia) Halterman of El Segundo, CA; loving nieces and nephews, Nicole Rudd, Jill Gillis, and Ian Spindler; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kevin loved playing video games and watching all types of sports. He cared for his mother and helped her any way he could. He left us too soon and unexpectedly, and he will be greatly missed.
Visitation, to celebrate his life, will be held Monday, November 11, from 5-7 p.m. at the McGann Hay, University Chapel, 2313 E. Edison Rd., South Bend, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019