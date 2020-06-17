Kevin Nelson
1959 - 2020
Kevin Nelson

May 27, 1959 - June 16, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kevin H. Nelson, 61, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Hospice House. Kevin was born May 27, 1959 in South Bend to Harold and Virginia (Caron) Nelson, and has been a lifelong resident of the area.

Kevin was an avid sports fan. He especially liked football and his favorite teams were Notre Dame and the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family and was a very proud grandpa.

Kevin is survived by his sons, Kevin M. (Stefanie) Nelson of Mishawaka and Timothy C. (Sydney) Nelson of Elkhart; one granddaughter, Ella Nelson; his mother, Virginia Nelson and his brother, Kurtis Nelson both of South Bend. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Nelson.

A special thanks to all the wonderful caretakers he has had throughout the years.

Funeral services will be 6:00 PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may gather with the family from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
JUN
18
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
